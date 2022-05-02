The Niger Delta Renaissance Organisation NDRO a socio political group in the Niger Delta region has Felicitated with Muslim faithfuls in the country as they celebrate the Eid el Fitri celebrations.

The Eid el Fitri marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The group in a statement by its Publicity secretary Odoginyon Adetunbosun stated that the blessings of the Ramadan month which saw them fasting and praying fervently will reflect in the progress which the country will face in the days ahead.

The group also urged Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliations to pray for the success of the aspiration of Sen. Bala Mohammed the governor of Bauchi state to become the next president of the country come 2023.

It said the country has become so polarised that a very capable leader who has the ability to unite the country should be divinely given to Nigerians who the statement said has always remained God fearing.

“Without any intention to be too political in this religious moment, we wish to reiterate the fact that zoning as has been highly promoted in some quarters by some persons and group, may not be the best way to unite Nigerians especially considering how we have become too polarised. This is why we are using this period of solemness to urge Nigerians to pray for the Bauchi state governor who has shown in his actions that he is capable of uniting the country while also bringing about economic prosperity and political stability. This is not a time to be too sectional or too tilted to ones political party.

This is a period when we must look at what will unite us most and what will move the country forward and we at the Niger Delta Renaissance Organisation believes supporting the best candidate for the job in person of Sen. Bala Mohammed, a one time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one time minister and a serving governor who has distinguished himself in service should be supported to help the country and it’s people achieve the dreams of our founding fathers” the statement added.