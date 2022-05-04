The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, declared yesterday that it is identifying with the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in view of the religious tolerance, understanding and peaceful co-existence existing between the two major faiths, Islam and Christianity, in the state under his watch.

The Christian body made their position at the official residence of the governor where they had gone to pay him Sallah homage to mark the Eid-el-Fitr.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the delegation and Gombe State CAN Chairman, Reverend Father Joseph Alphonsus Shinga said the association was at the Government House to felicitate with the governor and through him, the entire Muslim community in the state on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast which culminated into the Sallah celebration.

The Gombe CAN chairman explained that the Christian community in Gombe State deemed it necessary to identify with Governor Yahaya and entire the Muslim Ummah on the Sallah celebrations.

Shinga described the coincidence of the Christian lenten season and the Holy month of Ramadan as a divine predestination to further strengthen the relationship between Christianity and Islam.

He described the administration of Governor Yahaya as decisive in terms of social cohesion, short and long economic emancipation, infrastructural development and youths empowerment among other areas of human endeavours.

Earlier, chairman of Youths Wing of CAN, Gombe State, Deacon Yusuf Haske said religious peace and harmony is sine quo non to socio-economic and infrastructural development.

He said the peaceful co-existence currently being enjoyed in the State is largely due to the administrative ingenuity of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and cooperation of the people which deserves the commendation of all and sundry.

Deacon Haske stressed that the quality and futuristic outlook of projects being executed by Governor Inuwa Yahaya across state leaves no one in doubt of his desire to leave an enduring legacy.

He pledged the support and cooperation of the Youths wing of CAN to the Governor in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

Responding, Governor Yahaya expressed gratitude to the CAN for coming to felicitate with him and the entire Muslim community in the State.

“I just pray that both of us across all faiths must have learnt alot, must have learnt to be our brothers keepers and must have learned the feel of the ordinary man who lacks food, shelter and who looks up to us in order to provide the ways and the means for him to survive and live well in this God own country”.

He said despite the evil mercenation of some evil hands, Gombe State has continued to enjoy religious tolerance in particular and peace and harmony in general, saying ” the people of the State must stand together in solidarity with one another because poverty, disease and hunger are blind to anyone’s ethno religious affiliations”.

The Governor explained that the desire to maintain and protect the peace in Gombe State is a task that must be the responsibility of all the citizens in the State.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also used the visit to intimate the Christian community, whose population is more in the southern part of the State, that throughout the history of the State, no administration has invested more in the zone like his Government did in the last three years.

He said the essence of his administration is to serve humanity irrespective of ethno religious affiliations, maintaining that the Gombe State Government belongs to all citizens of the State.