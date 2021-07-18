The national chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Chief Adekunle Omo-Aje, has enjoined Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir in praying for the continuous corporate existence of Nigeria.

Omo-Aje made the appeal in Abuja while speaking with journalists on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The AA national chairman, who expressed concern over the state of affairs in the country, also advised the Muslim ummah to use the occasion in praying for the peace and unity of the nation.

He said Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice, hence the need for them to contribute their quota to national development through patriotism and act of genuine sacrifice to the country.

“Eid-el-Kabir celebration should be celebrated according to the teachings of Islam and Prophet Muhammed, therefore Iet us be good Muslims, love our neighbours, be patriotic Nigerians and shun acts detrimental to the essence of the occasion,” he stressed.

Chief Omo-Aje equally admonished religious leaders to always preach peaceful coexistence among their followers to enhance good neighbourliness and citizenry.

He used the occasion to call on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to redouble its efforts in the task of combating banditry, kidnapping, boko haram insurgency and all forms of insecurity facing the country.

He noted that no meaningful development could be achieved if the lives and property of the citizens are not adequately protected.

“The essence of governance is to secure lives and property of the people and provide basic amenities needed for their well being. I therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to give priority to effective security nationwide to enhance national economic development,” Omo-Aje stated.

The national chairman of AA further explained that the party was committed to programnes that would improve the living standard of Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion affiliation.

While felicitating with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Chief Omo-Aje enjoined wealthy Muslims to use the period in putting smiles on the faces of the less-privileged in the society.