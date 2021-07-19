Founder of Baywood Foundation and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chris Baywood Ibe, has felicitated the Nigerian Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival even as he urged them to continue to uphold the sterling virtues of Islam by upholding tolerance.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir, Ibe, popularly known as Baywood, urged Muslims across the nation to imbibe noble virtues of Islam which include peace, piety, perseverance, philanthropy, respect, tolerance and love for one another.

Baywood said that Eid-el-Kabir should serve as an auspicious moment for reflecting on the essence of life and that of being real brother’s keepers.

He noted that Eid-el-Kabir was a rare opportunity that the Almighty Allah affords any lucky Muslim and a time for intense worship, absolute piety and pity for one another.

Baywood stressed the need for total supplication to the will of almighty Allah to ensure his blessing and favour.

He noted that all should thank God for his blessing and honour to be alive to witness the celebration, saying that the season is an invaluable opportunity and none should discard the lessons learnt in it.

Baywood, however, appealed to Nigeria Muslims, to use the period of Sallah celebrations to offer fervent prayers for sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of the nation.

He also called for such prayers, for divine plausible solutions to the recurring security challenges in the nation and peaceful coexistence of all citizens.

Baywood noted that every Nigerian irrespective of tribe and religion has the moral obligation to positively contribute towards making the Nigeria project a huge success.

Baywood pledged that Baywood Foundation will continue to do its utmost best to empower more Nigerians by expending the scheme to involve the uninvolved with the aim of lifting many out of poverty and spreading prosperity.