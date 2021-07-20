The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitates with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Muslim faithful as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

According to the statement signed by the National CAN’s General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph. Esq “We felicitate with you for being alive to witness this day and celebrate despite the menace of insecurity challenges in the country occasioned by the criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, killer-herdsmen and other undesirable elements.

“We, therefore, call on both the leaders and the followers of Islam to continue to embrace the virtues of love, peace, unity, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. They should also use the occasion to pray for Nigeria to come out of these insecurity challenges better and greater.

CAN also appeals to all security agencies especially the Police and the Army to rise up to the challenges with a view to preventing the unscrupulous criminals from attacking the innocent during and after the celebrations.

“Our governments at all levels should also be more mindful of the plights of the people whose lives and property have been under incessant attacks and threats as it is the case in Kaduna State. It is becoming worrisome and of great concern to all and sundry.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has also felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to the statement signed by the NIREC’s executive secretary Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua “May the Almighty Allah (SWT) accept your sacrifices and bless you abundantly.

“We pray that moments like these would be used for sober reflection and pray to God to rid us of the evil bedevilling our country and bring about lasting peace and tranquillity to us.Barka da Sallah”.