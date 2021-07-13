Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir festival, Muslim faithful have been cautioned against taking loans to buy animals for sacrifice.

A teacher of Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin and Imam of Al Hilal Jum’at Mosque, Ilorin, Prof Badmas Yusuf, gave the injunction in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP.

This is just as ram sellers in Ilorin, Kwara State expressed worry over low patronage by customers.

A ram seller, Babatunde AbdulSalam-Alagbo, who spoke with LEADERSHIP said the situation is worrisome.

AbdulSalam-Alagbo attributed the low turnout of customers at various animal markets in Ilorin to the economic situation in the country.

According to him rams now sell for between N35,000 and N60,000; N70,000 and N350,000 depending on the size.

ADVERTISEMENT

A customer at the ram market in Ilorin, Malam Sulaiman Jamiu, said the prices of the animals were beyond the reach of the common man.

However, Prof Yusuf further urged the Muslim faithful to use the first 10 days of Zul-Hijjah to pray for peace and stability of Nigeria.

He admonished those that have the means to buy animals for sacrifice, but advised those who can not afford it not to seek for loan to buy animals for the celebration.