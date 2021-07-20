The Edo State Government, yesterday, paid July 2021 salaries and pension to workers and retirees in the state, as part of commitment by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to workers’ welfare.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the early payment of salaries and pension will support Muslim faithful in the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

He said, “The Edo State Government has paid the pension and salaries of workers for the month of July, 2021. It is part of the state government’s gesture to identify with Muslim faithful for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.”

He added that the state government will continue to prioritise the wellbeing and welfare of workers in the civil service, in line with the Obaseki-led administration’s policy of meeting its statutory obligation well before the end of the month.

Ogie urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by remaining committed to their duties and roles in the actualisation of the 'Making Edo Great Again' agenda.

The host community allocation has been a subject of heated debate last week as both chambers of the National Assembly struggled to decide between three and five per cent.

The allocation was one of the clauses left in consideration after the National Assembly had passed the PIB earlier this month. If cleared, it is expected to transform the nation’s oil industry.

The three per cent is different from the 13% derivation fund, which is paid to oil-producing states from the federation account.

Instead, the three percent allocation will come from an entity’s actual yearly operating expenditure of the preceding financial year in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

All contributions will be deposited in a trust fund for host communities.

According to a draft of the PIB, the trust fund will enhance peace and cordial relationship between oil companies and host communities.

While the Senate last Thursday adopted the three per cent allocation despite protests by southern lawmakers, the House of Representatives, on the other hand, stepped down the controversial Bill after an hour-long closed-door session.