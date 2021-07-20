As Muslims all over the world celebrates Eid Mubarak on Tuesday, the FCT Golf Association, chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Mohammed, has congratulated Muslims, particularly his board members, officials, coaches, players and the media.

Oladapo in a statement, rejoiced with Muslim and enjoined them to remain steadfast in their prayers to almighty Allah to intervene in the country’s challenges.

“On behalf of my family and FCT Golf Association, I heartily congratulate all Nigerian and Happy Eid el-Kabir to all our Muslim brothers and sisters. As we celebrate the festivities, may our prayers and sacrifices be accepted by Allah..“

“In the spirit of Celebrating the Sacrifice of Prophet Ibraheem and subsequent blessings by Allah, let us do more in sacrificing for others, so that the nation can be blessed with rewards for patriotic and selfless efforts,” he said.

The FGA Boss, reiterated the need to be conscious of the COVID-19 pandemic during festive period.

“I urge Muslims and entire nation to be cautious of COVID-19 especially, during the period”.

The FGA chairman noted that “as we celebrate, I also urge us to remember the poor and the needy in our society.

He, however used the opportunity to re-affirmed the commitment of FCT Golf leadership in making the association a rallying point for members, coaches, and players at all time.