As part of activities to celebrate 2021 Eid-el-Kabir, a foundation aimed at providing succour for the less-privileged, Touch Me Foundation (TMF) has embarked on a campaign to feed the vulnerable segments of the society in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The foundation had so far visited a village named Durumi-Mpape where it catered for the feeding of 350 persons and internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Karmajiji where it catered for more than 700 vulnerable children.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the president of the foundation, Prince Ademuyiwa Toni Oduwole JP, who was seriously disturbed about how vulnerable ones are surviving in the post covid-19 era amidst inflation, decried the persistent rise of prices of food and other commodities.

Oduwole said with support from stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians the foundation is planning to create a food bank to enable vulnerable ones to access food and medical aid in FCT.

He said, “I took it as my duty to cater for the vulnerable people and feeding them during Eid-el-Kabir because many of them do feel neglected from the society and bad during this period.

“With this gesture, you can see the joy in their faces. They were very happy to celebrate this year Sallah with us and it makes me so happy and fulfilled.”

Speaking further, he said the chairman of the IDP camp, Mallam Abubakar Mustapha lamented that there is an outbreak of malaria in the camp as most of the IDPs are sick and lack drugs to cater for their health.

He said the foundation immediately contacted a medical department for support and assured the delivery of medical aids on 20 August, 2021.

He also appealed to members of the public to come to support the foundation.

On his part, the chairman of Karimajiji camp, Mustapha who hailed the efforts of the foundation, urged Nigerians to support the IDPs.

“We need anti-malaria drugs, bed as most of the IDPs sleep on the floor, kitchen utensils, clothes and even fumigating the camp,” he said.