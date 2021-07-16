Gombe Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has doled out cash donations to his constituents to enable them fulfill their Sallah obligations of Animal sacrifice.

The beneficiaries of the donations are; Party Stakeholders, Executives, elders, orphans, underprivileged as well as traditional and religious leaders drawn from his Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Sen. Goje, represented by his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Adamu PA, announced that each of the beneficiaries received various cash donations to enable them make sacrifices and enjoy Sallah celebrations.

Alh. Adamu added that the gesture was in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration in order to cushion their economic pangs particularly at this hard time.

He maintained that the gesture would as always give his constituents a sense of belonging.

“As usual, this gesture today will no doubt put smiles on the faces of many families in Gombe Central Senatorial District to fulfil their religious ob­ligations,” he said.

He further congratulated the bene­ficiaries in advance and urged them to imbibe the spirit of Eid-El-Kabir by extending the goodwill to all the people of the Constituency, adding that the lawmaker had been relentless assisting his constituents in so many ways that includes educational assis­tance to youths and others that had given the youths a sense of belonging.

In their separate remarks, beneficiaries of the gesture have thanked Sen. Goje for his relentless concern about their welfare, especially at the time where they needed help the most. Also, they reiterate their support support and loyalty to Sen. Goje.