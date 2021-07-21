Ability to look beyond contemporary challenges with hope for better future is a critical tool for greater development of the nation, says Princess Gloria Akobundu, national coordinator/chief executive officer, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) Nigeria.

Akobundu said in her Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message to management and staff of the agency, commemorating great faith in Allah (God) as displayed by Prophet Ibraheem when Allah (God) commanded him to sacrifice his son, Ishaq (Isaac).

According to her, every challenge should be considered a test from God and should be confronted with the hope of overcoming them.

According to the statement signed by the media assistant to the NEPAD Boss Abolade Ogundimu “The whole world is facing series of challenges, from terrorism to cybercrime, unemployment, infrastructural deficits, environmental/climate challenges, the recent COVID-19 pandemic, among others ravaging the world.

“In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as well as Sub-national Governments have been trying within their means to address Nigeria’s predominant challenges.

“Government efforts in combatting Challenges confronting the Nation can only yield significant result when the people key into the vision and support efforts of the Government.

“Prophet Ibraheem keyed into God’s plans for his existence and he was surprised with a ram in place of his own son he wanted to use as sacrifice,” she said.

On how the Agency under her stewardess had been helping the Nation.

“AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria believes in President Buhari’s commitment to deepen Good Governance and take 100 million people out of poverty level within 10 years.

” The ongoing Second Peer Review Process of the Country, being Conducted by the Agency will help the Nation to look itself in the mirror, sustain what it is doing correctly what to rectify so that other Nations can thrive.

“Similarly, AUDA-NEPAD Initiative to Strengthen Smallholder Farmers amid COVID-19 pandemic is another flagship programme of the Federal Government, in collaboration with state governments.

” The programme aims to sharpen the skills of low income farmers and promote prosperity at the grassroots in the country,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to keep hope alive so that they could all witness Nigeria of their dream, while pursuing African Union Agenda 2063- ‘Africa We Want’,which includes decent Shelter for every African by year 2063.

Akobundu called for moderation and reflection on the type of nation contemporary Nigerians which to celebrate.