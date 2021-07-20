Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the globe on the occasion of 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

The governor, who called for tolerance and religious harmony at all times, urged Islamic faithful to reflect on the essence of the festival, which he described as the “Festival of Sacrifice.”

He stated that with the Eid-el-Kabir, the almighty Allah is teaching humanity about the virtues of total submission to his will, adding that human beings must learn to put God first in all situations.

He said: “The Eid-el-Kabir presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the faith, with which Ibrahim (Abraham) willingly agreed to sacrifice his only son and was set to let go of his prized asset, just in obedience to the command of Allah (SWT).”

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa admonished Muslim faithful to lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interests of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the state and country.”

The governor further said: “It was regrettable that Muslims in the state and across the country cannot observe the 2021 Hajj in Saudi Arabia as a result of COVID-19.

“This situation should be seen as part of the sacrifice we all have to make at this time, as a way of emulating Prophet Ibrahim.”