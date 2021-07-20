Some Muslim faithful in Ebonyi State yesterday said economic hardship in the country has adversely affected preparation for the Eid-Al-Kabir celebration in the state.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Ogbe Hausa settlement in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, there was no fanfare just as the usual hustle and bustle of the festive period was lacking in the area.

Alhaji Hamza Shehu, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, said beside the security challenges in the country that has whittled the fanfare that characterises the festival, there is serious economic hardship across the country.

According to him; “Though we are still going to celebrate the festival in our different homes, it’s going to be very low key. First the security challenge in the country and Ebonyi State does not call for large gatherings of people.

“Apart from the security challenges, things are hard and the economy presently is not favourable to anyone except those who are in government. The Little we can afford, we will celebrate with our families and loved ones. We are hoping that things will get better and Nigeria will become a safe place to live”.

Another Muslim faithful and businessman, Alhaji Haruna Idris called on the federal government to work towards reducing the economic hardship the people are going through. He said unless urgent steps are taken, the country would continue to face hardship and starvation. He added that effort should be made to ensure increment in the salary and wages of workers for business to thrive in the country.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Police Command said it would ensure adequate security during the Eid-Al-Kabir festival across the 13 local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner of police, CP Aliyu Garba made the disclosure while briefing Journalists on the level of Police preparedness to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the ceremony in Abakaliki the State capital.

Garba said police would work with other security agents to ensure crime free Eid-Al-Kabir celebration.