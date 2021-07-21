As Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the nation will not experience any war, saying the problems confronting the nation were surmountable.

Governor Abiodun who stated this when he hosted the State League of Imams and Alfas in his Iperu country home in Ikenne Local Government Area, said though the country was going through difficult times, owing to insecurity, Nigerians would come out victorious in the end.

“This country will not break into two, nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war, the unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest.

“As a government we will try our best, please continue to pray for us”, he said.

While urging Nigerians not to give up, but continue to have faith and trust in God, the Governor noted that no problem was too big for God to solve, saying, “I have a mountain moving faith in God because he alone can do the impossible”.

The Governor harped on the need for Nigerians to unite and fight their common enemies as the diversity of the country was her strength.

While advocating for religious tolerance among adherents of different faith, Prince Abiodun urged them to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim who was regarded as the father of faith by having absolute trust and faith in God.

Earlier in his remarks, the Wakeel Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Sheik Iskeel Lawal, had requested the employment of Islamic studies teachers in public schools, as well as government assistance in the construction of a permanent Secretariat for the League.