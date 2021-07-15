Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command has deployed 3,500 officers and men to the nooks and crannies of the territory to maintain peace during and after the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The FCT commandant, Peter Maigari, who disclosed this yesterday in his office, explained that the deployment is not unconnected with security unrest associated with such festivities across the FCT and its environs.

Maigari was optimistic that with the current operational strategy being implored by the FCT Command, criminals and their cohorts would have no hiding place in the territory.

He said places of worship, recreational parks and other places of interest would be fully guarded by personnel of the corps, urging residents to feel free and go about their activities without any iota of fear.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the commandant consequently appealed to all residents of the FCT to play according to the rules and report any suspicious person or persons.

