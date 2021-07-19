As Nigeria prepares for the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the nation of sustained efforts by the force in fighting crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the country.

The IGP gave the assurance while charging commissioners of police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, and their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police, to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration, to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the season and beyond.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba said, “the IGP particularly directed the zonal AIGs and state command CPs to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration. They are to, amongst other things, deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.”

He further said the IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

The commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State, Mr Mustapha Talba, has tasked the personnel of the command on professionalism and civility while providing security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Adamu Shehu, in Dutse yesterday.

Talba said the command had concluded arrangements to deploy 1,150 personnel across the state to provide maximum security during the Sallah celebrations.

While addressing men and officers before their deployment, the NSCDC commandant enjoined them to exhibit a high level of professionalism in their conduct while dealing with members of the public.