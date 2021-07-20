As Muslims in the country mark Eid el-Kabir, Rite Foods Limited, has urged the faithful to always sustain the virtues of love, tolerance and brotherhood which the Islamic religion upholds.

Given the advice, the managing director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, urged Islamic scholars, leaders and believers to use the festive period to sustain virtues that would lead to peace and harmonious co-existence for a more united and prosperous nation.

He admonished them to always reflect on the sacred teachings of Prophet Muhammed which depict uprightness and love for one another, following the tenets of the Islamic religion.

Adegunwa further enjoined the believers to always stay healthy during the celebration and with the company’s array of quality products that have set the standard for others in the food and beverage industry, celebration can be a lot more enjoyable.

He pointed out that Rite Foods has 12 Bigi carbonated soft drink variants, Bigi premium table water, the fearless energy drink brand as well as Rite Foods sausages that are available for consumers’ wellbeing, in times of celebration such as the Eid el-Kabir.