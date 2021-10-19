President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the insecurity and economic sabotage were on the decline because of the intense war being waged against criminals in the country by the military.

The president, who felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, Nigerians of all faiths and the followers of Islam all over the world on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), said, “I am delighted to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul- Maulud.”

Buhari urged Muslims to strive for “forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day. On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today.”

He used the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities the armed forces, police, and intelligence agencies have embarked upon to effectively respond to the security challenges in the nation.

He said the government expects and intends for these trends to continue and called on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures. Time has come to revise the prefixes “rising insecurity” with “declining insecurity.”

The president said “increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security and military leadership is helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage. The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

“While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more. The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard,” the President added.

Buhari concluded his message by appealing to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents.

Also yesterday, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state on the occasion of the 2021 Maulud celebrations, urging them to use the period for sober reflection.

In a statement signed by his media aide Muktar Gidado, the governor said the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through whom the religion of Islam came to the world has “brought about positive changes in the existence and relationship among the human race and other living things.

Mohammed said besides the divine revelations the prophet of Islam received and passed on to his followers, “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also preached peace, honestly, patience, generosity, humility, love for one another and fear of Allah.”

He called on the people of the state irrespective of their religious inclinations to imbibe and put into practice for the betterment of the society, the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

The governor said, “As we celebrate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, I wish to appeal for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all with a view to knowing how well we related with our creator and fellow human beings during the last one year and make amendments where necessary.”

“At a time like this, I urge all Muslims to pray for peace and I would also like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to live in peace and harmony with one another in spite of their ethnic, religious and political differences,” he said.

Relatedly, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike urged Muslims in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Wike, in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, his special assistant on media, said his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance amongst all residents of the state.

The governor advised the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, patience, communal living and honesty which are qualities of Prophet Muhammad, in their daily lives.