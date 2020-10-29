By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, BODE GBADEBO, IGHO OYOYO, ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

and Richard Ndoma, Calabar

As Muslims in Nigeria join others all over the world to mark the

Eid-el-Maulud, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad

Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

among others have called for peace, love and tolerance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari urged all citizens to use the occasion to reflect on the

virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for

fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity,

kindness and generosity in all their undertakings

A statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s

message to Muslims in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet

Mohammed (SAW) which is being marked as public holiday, urged all

citizens, and the youth in particular, to shun all negative tendencies

as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and

destroy public and private property.

Also, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said this year’s celebration

comes at a time that Nigeria was striving to restore law and order in

the chastening aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila,

called on the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to exhibit more love for one

another and pray for peace and unity of Nigeria.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Nigerians,

particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year’s Eid-el Maolud

commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle

Somorin, urged all citizens to rededicate themselves to the teachings

and exemplary life of the Holy Prophet.

Also, Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade said there is a need

for every citizen of Nigeria to pray and forgive one another,

irrespective of religious, ethnic or political belief at this trying

time in the country.

Ayade stated this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief

Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita, to Muslim faithful on the occasion

of the 2020 Eid-el-Maulud to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammed.

The Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba

Abari called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Eid-el-Maulud

celebration for sober reflection and prayers for love, peace and

tolerance

In a statement by his Assistant Director of Press, Mr. Paul Odenyi, he

urged Nigerians to be law abiding.