By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, BODE GBADEBO, IGHO OYOYO, ERNEST NZOR, Abuja
and Richard Ndoma, Calabar
As Muslims in Nigeria join others all over the world to mark the
Eid-el-Maulud, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad
Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila
among others have called for peace, love and tolerance.
Buhari urged all citizens to use the occasion to reflect on the
virtues of the Holy Prophet by showing love and understanding for
fellow citizens while exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity,
kindness and generosity in all their undertakings
A statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s
message to Muslims in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet
Mohammed (SAW) which is being marked as public holiday, urged all
citizens, and the youth in particular, to shun all negative tendencies
as manifested in the recent hijacking of peaceful protests to loot and
destroy public and private property.
Also, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said this year’s celebration
comes at a time that Nigeria was striving to restore law and order in
the chastening aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila,
called on the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to exhibit more love for one
another and pray for peace and unity of Nigeria.
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Nigerians,
particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year’s Eid-el Maolud
commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle
Somorin, urged all citizens to rededicate themselves to the teachings
and exemplary life of the Holy Prophet.
Also, Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade said there is a need
for every citizen of Nigeria to pray and forgive one another,
irrespective of religious, ethnic or political belief at this trying
time in the country.
Ayade stated this in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief
Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita, to Muslim faithful on the occasion
of the 2020 Eid-el-Maulud to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammed.
The Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba
Abari called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Eid-el-Maulud
celebration for sober reflection and prayers for love, peace and
tolerance
In a statement by his Assistant Director of Press, Mr. Paul Odenyi, he
urged Nigerians to be law abiding.