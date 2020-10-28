By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Muslim community in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, birth of Prophet Mohammed, to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his special assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance amongst all residents of the state.

The governor advised the Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living and honesty which are qualities of Prophet Mohammed in their daily lives.

While wishing the Muslim community a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration, Wike urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.