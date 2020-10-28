BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) FCT command has commemorated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid Maulud celebration.

In a message, commandant of FCT command, Commandant Mathias Ohieme, said despite the current challenge across the country, Nigerians should remain grateful to our creator for the sustenance and unity of this entity called Nigeria.

Ohieme noted that the unity of Nigeria should remain paramount on the minds of every Nigerian across all the divides, even as appeal to the Muslims faithful to use this year’s Eid celebration to genuinely pray for the peace of Nigeria and the FCT in particular.

He called on all residents of the FCT to ensure peace and order during and after the celebration, adding that any hoodlum planning to use the period of the celebration to loot or vandalise government and individual properties should desist from such plans, stating that personnel of the corps are on 24 hours surveillance and would not hesitate to bring the heavy arm of the law on offenders.