The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Former Governors Forum, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has facilitated with the Nigerian Muslim ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ibrahim said that the practice of waiting, self denial, prayers which is the hallmark of fasting, is one of the cardinal templates of sacrifice, which he enjoins Nigerians to embrace for the greater good of the country.

“In addition to the above, the forgiveness and reconciliation tenets of the fasting period, which cut across all tribes in Nigeria, where Muslim umma are, reminds us of our oneness and togetherness as a nation. It is, therefore, an opportunity for us to appreciate and celebrate with one another, as a people bounded in love and unity,” he added.

He equally used the opportunity to call on the political class to play politics without bitterness and rancour.

“To all Nigerians, to continue to embrace and promote fundamental principles of care and joy to all, that the conclusion of Ramadan equally symbolise.

“May the blessing of Allah fill the life of Nigerians with peace, joy and good health. Happy Eid ul Fitr,” Senator Ibrahim stated.