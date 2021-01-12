BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

An 18-year-old girl Esther Alex in the early hours of Monday allegedly set her boyfriend Chidimma Omah ablaze at ZakiBiam street in Wadata surburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benue State.

Our Correspodent gathered that the teenage girl carried out the act about 2:00am on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also gathered that neighbours were alerted to the scene following a loud scream by the victim who was calling for helped.

Leadership also gathered that even though the young man was finally rescued he was severely burnt and has been taken to the Federal Medical Center in Makurdi for treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, informed that the 18-year-old girl poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire.

Anene said the girl has been arrested and is now in police custody.

“We don’t know yet why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she (girl) has been arrested and is in our custody”

“The incident happened about 2:00am today (Monday) at ZakiBiam street in Wadata. We will let you know further details.” she added.

Recalled that in the last three Months this is the fourth case of setting ablaze we are experiencing in Benue, two in Màkurdi, one in Gboko and one in Gwer- East Local Government Areas of the state.