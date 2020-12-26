BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Equity International Initiative (EII), has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to desist from copying foreign measures in tackling COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The group particularly said it was against importation of vaccine to be administered on Nigerians against their wishes, saying the vaccine has done more harm than good.

At a press briefing in Abuja on the eve of 2020 Christmas, EII also said it rejects plan to closed down places of worships, adding that the measure offends logic giving the fact the market and other vulnerable public places will be allowed to operate unhindered.

“Following Mr. President’s approval to extend the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in the light of the second wave of infections in Nigeria.

“Equity International Initiative (EII) requests that Nigeria should stop copying what other nations are doing, in respect to COVID-19 vaccines. Nigerians do not want vaccine, it has done more evil than good. Therefore, the Legal Liability of the impact of vaccines should be checked and measured.

“On recovering, it is imperative to find out what people who had the COVID used that brought recovery. In other words, If people recovered from COVID- 19, what did they use?

“Government’s intention to put restriction on places of worship should be retracted. Noting that while more vulnerable places as markets are still opened, there is no logic in putting restriction on churches,” EII said.

The group further cited various instances of how the economy will be further impacted negatively if another lockdown is allowed.