By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) has commenced the enforcement of the Edo State Gaming Law of 2020 with the engagement of key actors in the sector to ensure full compliance with the law in the state.

The Executive Chairman of EIRS, Igbinidu Inneh, in a chat with journalists in Benin City, said it was imperative for the state to enforce the law so as to protect the participating public, regulate gaming operators and ensure that their agents operate within the ambits of the law.

“The service has served notices to Premier Lotto and operators of online gaming on the need to properly engage in their businesses within the provisions of the law and global best practices,” he stated.

Inneh noted, “The Edo State Government is determined to regulate the gaming industry, which is why Governor Godwin Obaseki signed the bill into law. The EIRS, in line with its mandate as conferred on it by the law, has commenced the process of ensuring that all operators in the gaming industry operate within the law.

“This is why we have written to these operators and their agents to ensure that they comply with the guidelines and duly register with the EIRS.”

He added that the state is taking the measure to ensure that all those who patronize lottos and online gaming operators in the state are assured that they are dealing with responsible companies that are duly recognized to avoid falling prey to unauthorised persons especially with the current level of illegal and unregulated cyber activities globally.