Good leadership happens on the people, they see him in their desires and naturally warm up to him in absolute terms. The 4th Ejeh Ankpa, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yakubu II fits into this narrative. His ascension coincides with providence defined essentially in the popular maxim that says‘ the throne produces itself and not man producing the throne‘. The events that heralded the kingship of this stoic, simple, good, pure, saintly, plain, a friend of justice, god-fearing, gracious, affectionate, and strongly connected lad gives a perfect interpretation of divine contraption. He was betrothed to the throne in divine stamping – the reason the people rejoiced, for a new king, was born when Sadiq was announced heir apparent of the coveted Ejeh Ankpa stool.

Between the years of yesterday‘s and the age of today, the Ejeh throne has enjoyed what pundits called ‚reigns of nobility‘ First was Yakubu Adaji followed by Col Hassan Yakubu, Ahmadu Yakubu, and now Sadiq. But out of the four, the Sadiq will form most iconic one given his time and the circumstances that surround his voyage. He will have monitored history as companion to his guide for everything about the throne has been handed unto him either by sheer providence or by the instrument of his own making. Gifted as a direct beneficiary of palace history, ingrained with first-hand palace etiquette and bathed in the advantages of time, this man sits well positioned to write the reign of the Ejeh throne in pleasant and prosperous terms. He has no reason not to succeed- he enjoys the gift of age, network and modernism.

Sadiq wasn’t made Ejeh by accident. His connection to the throne was a divine interplay, even though he served the late Ejeh Ahmadu Yakubu who happens to be his father, he never dreamt he will wear so soon the crown of the throne. While the human struggles to succeed the late Ejeh happened, he was far and distant in interest. His preoccupation was simply to immortalize the legacies of his father hence the foundation he launched in memory of late Ejeh Ahmadu Yakubu. While he planned afar from the throne, little did he know of the divine permutations going on in his favour. And when the bell jived, the throne fell upon him and a new king was made. Sadiq was more so picked as the next reasonable option of time and providence.

What does his kingship mean for the land of Ejilogwu? If feelings are enough measuring template to judge a king, Sadiq‘s wholly acceptance by the people and the affections that greet his ascension is a sufficient dose to say indeed the people have a king they so desire. His picture adores their frames, his appearance entices their curiosity and his traces stimulate their interest.

When a leader becomes more than a person but rather an ideology, then they are a great leader. They become the idol of the people for everything he does recreates amongst the people he governs. Armed with modern leadership traits of expanded frontiers and networks, it becomes a mandatory mandate for the Ejeh to reflect his personality in the land. The land must reflect in the mirror of him, his clout must translate to tangible development for Ankpa. His reign must not only be dotted with palace grandeur, it should be marked with industrial hubs. Ankpa must return to its commercial status, education must become a resort, agriculture must take viable stage and the rich cultural affluence of the land must be revived to fetch full tourism potential. The Ejamu festival, the Ogani parade amongst other cultural relics of the land must be revived.

Thrones that vanishes into obscurity are those who have small or no goals at all or lack the ambition to achieve the goals that they set. The new Ejeh must set his goals and align them with modern realities that come with time. People of tested integrity, people of creative ability, people of progressive valour must be integrated into the working team of the Ejeh. The Ejeh must fly the kite of openness, transparency, fairness and never drive in the vehicle of prejudice either of religious, political or clannish inanities. He must live the life of a servant leader and father figure to tall for the land only prosper on the soil of fairness, equality and justice.

The new kid on the bloc, His Royal Highness, Omo Onu kí chonu, Omàtàinà, Oma olimamu Ogbo, buzunkura, Sarki jikan Sarki, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yakubu Adaji II, may your reign bring forth peace, development and prosperity. Agagwu!!!

