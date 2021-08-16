A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Demola Popoola, has urged party leaders and members to close ranks and be united for the success of the party in the 2022 governorship election.

Popoola, who is a governorship aspirant, expressed his continued commitment to supporting and empowering youths of the state economically.

This came as another party chieftain, Basorun Babatunde Odetola, urged support for President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government as he tries to fix the country.

Odetola, who posited that APC will rule beyond 2023, expressed confidence that electorates would not do otherwise than keeping the party in power based on its outstanding performance.

He said though the government could not satisfy all the yearnings and aspirations of the people but would no doubt try and plead for patience.

The aviation expert who spoke during an interaction with newsmen in Ado Ekiti said, “My growing up was rough and tough, but God had helped me out. I don’t wish any of our youth experience such and this is the reason I have come to build future for them.’’

Harping on the electricity power problem in the country, the former engineer with the defunct National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) Odetola said epileptic power supply still persisted because PHCN was not sold to the right investor.