A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has concluded consultations across the 16 local government chapters of the APC in the state and set to meet all critical stakeholders from ward to Ward.

Bamidele who gave hint about the ward meetings with stakeholders, said he took care of the party when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was in charge of the state between May 29, 2003 and October 16, 2010 when Governor Kayode Fayemi was sworn in.

He said, “By the special grace of God, I, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB), alongside some party leaders and chieftains, had been responsible for the sustenance of our dear party from May 29, 2003 when our dear Leader, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, left office as the first civilian governor of Ekiti State. and 16th October, 2010 when Dr. John Kayode Fayemi was sworn in as governor of Ekiti State.

“I had paid the rent of the building, housing the party secretariat for more than seven years and during the Yuletide, annually, I did make provision for the welfare packages in terms of food stuff and gift items which are usually distributed across the 16 local government areas in the state.

“On various occasions, I had also paid the rent of various local government secretariats of our dear party across Ekiti State.

“It was also in the course of my service to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the director-general of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation that the ghastly shooting incident of 1st June, 2018, happened to me but we thank the Almighty God for saving my life.

“Between 2000 and 2002, I served as the national director of publicity of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and have also deployed my God-given talents, professional skills and wealth of experience in the service of our dear party from AD to AC, ACN and APC.

“While I was aspiring for Senate in 2010, my friends and I had the privilege to donate seven brand new buses to our dear party (the defunct ACN) in Ekiti State,” he said.

