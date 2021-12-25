Ahead of next year’s Ekiti State Gubernatorial election, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central has urged the leadership of the party to be thorough in the conduct of the January 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Bamidele expressed confidence that there won’t be imposition of candidates during the shadow saying, “The January 22 primary is not the ultimate but how to win the June 18 election”.

Bamidele spoke at the APC state Secretariat in Ado Ekiti while formally declaring his intention to contest the 2022 governorship poll on the platform of the party.

The lawmaker described himself as the best to govern Ekiti in view of his experiences in public service that spanned over 30 years and cut across the executive, legislative and judicial strata.

According to him, “I am convinced that the chairman is a gentleman, I have known some of you for a long time as men of integrity.

“I am comfortable with the leadership and our Governor. I know that the governor can’t impose either me or anyone for the sake of our party. I won’t be a politician that will terrify Ekiti, I will rather work for its comfort.

“We can’t fight because of the party primary. This is a family affair. I won’t do anything that will cause tension in Ekiti and APC. Only one person will be a candidate and we should all work together and claim the victory together.

“I am not the only one that is qualified to be Governor, but I have qualities that can make me an outstanding Governor. There are three arms of government, Judiciary, executive and legislature. In the Judiciary, I belong to the body of benchers, the highest decision making body in the sector. As the Chairman of the committee on Judiciary in the Senate, we superintend over all Federal Courts and other judicial institutions in this country.’’

