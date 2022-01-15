A governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Hon Femi Bamisile has promised to offer exemplary leadership that will uplift the people out of wanton poverty and deprivation if elected the governor in June 18 polls.

The serving member of the House of Representatives told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cede its governorship ticket to the southern zone of the state in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.

The federal lawmaker who stated that the task of making Ekiti moves to the point of greatness is a continuous process that must be sustained, promising to build on the legacy of Governor Kayode Fayemi to lift the state higher.

Bamisile who expressed his commitment to the transformation of the socio -economic facets of Ekiti, spoke on Thursday, while declaring his intention to vie for the 2022 governorship in the state on the platform of the APC.

He urged the leadership of the party to rectify the injustice being meted out to Ekiti South Senatorial District of Ekiti State being sidelined and prevented from producing the governor since the advent of democracy in 1999.

Delivering his speech before the party leaders and his crowd of supporters at the event held at the party’s Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, he promised to prioritise leadership and good governance, human capital development, agriculture, industrial growth, among others, as cardinal objectives of his administration, if elected governor.

The Chairman, House Committee on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA), who stated that the issue of zoning can’t be downplayed, having assumed a national dimension, said : “I want to appeal to you party leaders to listen to us on this issue of zoning.

“The Governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai wanted to contest as president , that was as of two years ago. But if you see him today, he has made a total U-turn, because he said the constitution does not stipulate zoning, but for the principle of fairness, equity and justice, that he would allow the South to take a shot.’’

