Senior citizens in Ekiti State operating under the aegis of the Ekiti Council of Elders, have warned against violence and vote buying in the forthcoming governorship election slated for June 18 in the state.

The elder statesmen also urged the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

They spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, during a health seminar tagged: “Ageing gracefully “organised for members of the group in the state.

Health, nutrition and herbal experts gave the elders at the event some tips to healthy living at their old age.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Sir Lawrence Egunjobi said the council is a non-political body working for the development of the state.

Egunjobi who described periodic elections as a sign of democracy said, “The election should be for democracy when vote buying is involved, it is no longer democracy but moneycracy”.

Praying that the election would be peaceful and violence free, he said the council will support anybody who wins the poll to ensure the progress and development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “We hereby call on the parents to warn their children against allowing themselves to be used as thugs. Politicians should not engage in violence.

“The police and other security agencies must be fair to all and carry out their responsibilities without fear and favour”.

He told the electorate to go out on the election day to vote for the candidate and join hands with whoever wins the poll to move the state forward.