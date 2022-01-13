A former House of Representatives member, Hon Bimbo Daramola, has described the governorship aspiration of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as a legitimate demand from the All Progress Congress (APC).

Daramola who posited that Senator Bamidele is a man of history in Ekiti progressive fold said he has contributed immensely to the party and paid his due to deserve the governorship ticket.

The former Federal Lawmaker who represented Ekiti North constituency spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday when he collapsed his political structures “Nitori Ojo Ola Wa” to back Bamidele for the January 27 APC primary and the election proper.

This came as Bamidele, has assured that he is not aligning with like-minds of the party to rock the boat but to ensure victory for the party in the June 18 election.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters assured that many strong politicians would still join his structures the way Daramola did.

Daramola noted that the Senator started from the days of Action Congress to Action Congress of Democrats through Action Congress of Nigeria and now APC which nobody could erase.

