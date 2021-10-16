Ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state, Governor Kayode Fayemi has urged aspirants to go about the process peacefully, saying politicians in the state must eschew violence and be mindful of the fact that it is only God that enthrones leaders.

The governor, who also pledged to keep on working till his very last day in office, disclosed that his administration has completed and commissioned over 1,000 projects in all parts of the state in the last three years.

The governor who spoke on Friday while delivering the state of the state Address at the hallowed chambers of the state House of Assembly urged the politicians to play by the rules of the game.

“I urge you all to play by the rules and avoid politics of bitterness. No position is worth the blood of anybody. I therefore implore aspiring Governors to be conscious of the fact that God is the only one that can choose a leader. Therefore, we should put God first in whatever we do. May the wish of God prevail in our dear state and nation,” he said.

The governor at the event which is part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration added that he was satisfied that things are getting better in the state and that all the ongoing projects would be completed within the remaining one year of his administration.

In a sector by sector analysis, the Governor gave an account of his stewardship in the last three years and noted that “the job is not done yet even if a lot has been achieved.”

Dwelling on infrastructure, he said: “We are therefore making huge investments in this critical sector with a view to returning Ekiti to its rightful place within the comity of states.

“This is because, for any economy to be self-sufficient and self-sustaining, it needs industrial revolution, and this can only be attained with the needed infrastructure development. Infrastructure does not only make lives a lot easier for the people, but it also facilitates ease of doing business and gives high returns on investment.

“It gladdens my heart to also report here that we have completed and commissioned over 1,000 new projects within the three years of this administration while some are still ongoing and new ones are being introduced.”