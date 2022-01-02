Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has appealed to all political parties and stakeholders to ensure a rancour free governorship election scheduled for October this year in the state, assuring that his administration will do its best to hand over to a new government in a rancour free environment.

Underscoring the significance of 2022 as a crucial election year in the state, the governor said the poll offered the Ekiti people another opportunity to prove to the whole world that they are a decent people.

The governor also said that his administration defied the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 to record unprecedented achievements that have made a positive impact in the lives of the people.

In his last New Year statewide broadcast, Governor Fayemi appealed to the political parties’ stakeholders to refrain from acts that could stoke tension and plunge the state into chaos before, during and after the election.

He said, “Ekiti Kete, as you know, the year 2022 is an electoral year for us in Ekiti. Beginning from this month, political parties will be conducting primaries to determine their respective flag bearers. Later in the year on Saturday, June 18, 2022, we would be going to the polls to elect a new Governor.

“I would like to use this opportunity to implore us, one and all, to conduct ourselves as the truly honourable people that we are and avoid stoking divisions and bitterness amongst us.

“This election is another opportunity to reclaim our reputation as decent people and correct the negative perceptions we were once smeared with because of the ignoble actions of a few of us in previous electoral cycles.

“I also want to use this opportunity to especially appeal to the political elite in our state across party lines, to eschew the use of violence throughout the process, and avoid the use of inciting words, cyber-bullying, and all actions aimed at causing a crisis in the state.

