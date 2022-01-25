The Ekiti Concerned Citizens’ Group (ECCG) has urged the All Progressives Congress(APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to pick their candidates from Ekiti South Senatorial District for the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

The group also warned governorship aspirants from the zone against trading the common agitation for deputy governorship slot from any party, saying betrayers would be treated as “Judas Iscariot and dissident” in the zone.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the group’s chairman Com. Femi Babalola, said the time had come to correct the marginalisation of the South, since the advent of democracy in 1999, in the spirit of equity, fairness, justice and the future generation of Ekiti.

Babalola said: “Governor Kayode Fayemi promised the south in 2018 and we are now bothered that he is changing the goal post now. We are really bothered, but we thank God that the people are really sympathising with us.

“If the bigwigs in the party that produced Governor Fayemi could be saying that the Presidency should come to the South in 2023, why are they now depriving the south of governorship in Ekiti?

“Let me say that the people of the South will regard any governorship aspirant from the South that takes the deputy governorship slot from any candidate as “Judas Iscariot.”

What we want is governorship” .

