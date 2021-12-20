Legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, (SAN) has called on Ekiti South districts political leaders to, irrespective of their party affiliations, close ranks and work together to produce the next governor of Ekiti State.

Olanipekun who posited that the age-long jinx can only be broken with unity of purpose and togetherness noted that disunity among politicians from the zone whom he said were working at cross purposes made the struggle impossible over the years.

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) berated some prominent politicians in the zone for betraying the zone’s cause to mount the governorship seat, which has eluded it since 1999 in exchange for “political tokenism”.

Speaking with newsmen in Ikere-Ekiti on Sunday after the annual Wole Olanipekun’s Christmas Carol and lessons Olanipekun stated that fairness, equity and justice demanded the plum position should be the turn of Ekiti South 2022 for the marginalisation to stop to foster indivisibility and homogeneity of the state.

“Politicians from the Ekiti South want to play second fiddle because they think they are inferior. That is the way I see it. But if you say I want to be deputy governor and I want to play second fiddle, then, they will treat you as a second fiddle.

“To me, I don’t blame the people from the North if you so-called politicians from the South feel inferior and they give them political tokenism and they will accept it. They see themselves as nugget and see those from the North and Central as the giants.”, he added.