Former Ekiti State governor, Chief Segun Oni, yesterday said he had joined Social Democratic Party (SDP) in coalition with other political parties to contest the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Last week, Oni withdrew his membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after the January 26 governorship primary election of the party held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, citing alleged irregularities and manipulation of the process.

The ex-PDP chieftain, who held sway as the state governor between 2007 and 2010 polled 330 votes to place second behind Otunna Bisi Kolawole who garnered 671 votes to win the poll.

While featuring on a programme aired by a private radio station in Ado-Ekiti and monitored by newsmen, he premised his decision to join SDP on the persistent call on him by the people of the state to contest the June 18 poll, adding that he has the backing of some aggrieved PDP, APC leaders supporting him in the new political party.

The engineer-turned politician revealed that the necessary paperwork by the national leadership of the SDP for him to be the party’s standard bearer and his running mate would soon be perfected with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

