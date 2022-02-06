The former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni has again left the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Oni was one of the frontline PDP governorship aspirants who participated in the party’s governorship primary on January 26, 2022, but he however denied dumping the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the LEADERSHIP Sunday on Saturday through the Director General of his campaign organization, Yemi Arokodare, the former governor said his new political platform to contest the June 18 election will be made known in the next one week.

There have been rumours that Oni, who is one of the aggrieved PDP aspirants, has concluded plans to dump PDP for APGA to contest for the June 18 governorship poll.

He was said to have hinged his decision to leave PDP on the alleged manipulation that characterised the just- concluded party’s governorship primary, won by Otunba Bisi Kolawole believed to be preferred aspirant of Ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Arokodare said, “Chief Oni has left the PDP but he is not going for APGA. He has not made known the new platform yet.

“We are in collaboration with a lot of interest groups and platforms which we are still consulting with.

“We cannot decide on where we are going without seeking their opinions on this. In the next one week, we shall reveal our new platform to contest the election”.

The former governor is said to be leaving PDP with a sizeable number of members, with over 10 political parties willing to adopt him as their sole candidate for the forthcoming poll.