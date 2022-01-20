The intrigues surrounding the recent ward congresses of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, took an interesting twist as the national leadership of the party canceled a stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold yesterday and set up a panel.

This comes as protesters stormed the party national secretariat, Abuja, over what they alleged as manipulation of the just concluded Ekiti governorship primary ward congress.

Recall that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had on Monday received the report of the Ekiti State Three-man Ad-hoc Delegate Ward Congress conducted on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the NWC has also received petitions and complaints from stakeholders on the congress.

Also, the former governor of Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni and other PDP governorship aspirants have rejected the outcome of the ad-hoc congress delegates’ elections in the 177 wards in the state ahead of the January 26, 2022 governorship primaries.

They said the first national assignment of the new PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was a failure.

However, hours after a meeting between Ekiti PDP stakeholders and PDP national leadership, the national secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, cancelled the meeting.

It was learnt that the meeting was meant to find a middle ground over the complaints raised over the congresses.

But Anyanwu in a statement titled, “Notice of Cancellation of PDP Leaders Meeting With Ekiti Stakeholders” said “This is to bring to the attention of all members that the meeting of PDP leaders with Ekiti stakeholders scheduled for today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 has been canceled.

“This is due to reasons beyond the control of the Party. A new date will be communicated in due course. The Party regrets all inconveniences this cancellation has caused the invitees.”

Less than five hours later, the national organising secretary of the party, Hon. Umar M. Bature, said the party has constituted the Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Committee to consider appeals arising from the conduct of 3-Man ad-hoc Ward Congresses ahead of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

Bature in a counter-statement said members of the Appeals Committee are: Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo (Chairman); Dr. Ibrahim H. Dankwambo; Amb. Dr. Mrs. Kema Chikwe; Dame Dr. Esther Uduehi; Barr. Kingsley Chukwu; and Barr. Musa Elayo (Member/Secretary).

The exercise holds today.