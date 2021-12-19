The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, has advised the party to act truly as unbiased umpires to all aspirants in the governorship primary, saying this remains the best way to unite the party and make it formidable for the June 18, 2022 poll.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government that would be profitable to leaders, party members and all Ekiti citizens, if elected governor in 2022.

The immediate past Secretary to the State Government promised not to relegate or subjugate party leaders across board, if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

He spoke in Otun , Ido, Ijero and Aramoko Ekiti at the weekend during his consultative meetings with party leaders and members in furtherance of his governorship ambition in APC.

Oyebanji said, “Please, don’t discriminate against other aspirants. Give them the right acceptability. But you all know who is the right man for the job by training and experience. We will run all -inclusive and profitable government that would be for all Ekiti people. That is my target and we shall collectively achieve this.

“If I get the ticket and win, I will start on a solid foundation laid by Governor Fayemi and this won’t make running Ekiti difficult for me. I have moved with highly experienced people who have taught me the art of leadership. I won’t disgrace you if you entrust this governorship in my hands.

“I will carry the party leaders along and ensure that they are part of the decision making process to make running of government easy and cohesive.”

Oyebanji, who assured that the party leaders will be treated with respect and be involved in decision-making process said, “I have enormous respect for the party top hierarchy, because they own this party and the platform I want to use to contest.