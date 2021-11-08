Former minister of state for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 (SWAGA) is making frantic efforts to give hope to the people of Ekiti and Nigeria at large.

Adeyeye who is the national chairman of SWAGA said the group has commenced aggressive mobilisation of voters across the state to ensure the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 governorship election.

The APC chieftain who expressed his disappointment with the government of the state described SWAGA as the only saving grace for the party, that commands the respect of aggrieved party members and the public.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend while addressing APC members at the conclusion of the mobilisation efforts of the group across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The former minister expressed regret that the APC in Ekiti had lost popularity despite being the ruling party owing to alleged politics of hatred and alienation being played by some leaders of the party.