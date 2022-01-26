As delegates of Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State elect the party’s governorship candidate this Wednesday, former Governor Ayo Fayose has told one of the PDP governorship aspirants and a former governor of the State, Engr Segun Oni, that the latter cannot reap where he did not sow.

Fayose also told Oni to leave him out of the governorship contest and concentrate on his fellow aspirant, Otunba Bisi Kolawole.

Fayose was reacting to a statement credited to Oni that delegates who will be voting at Wednesday’s governorship primary election should reject tyranny, urging the delegates “to equally shun political desperados, whose time in politics is already spent.”

In a statement by Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday, the former governor said it was important that Engr Oni be told to drop the All Progressives Congress (APC) spirit in him, which was making him to approach a contest within the PDP as an inter-party contest instead of a family affair.

He said it was appalling that a former governor, who only returned to the PDP after sojourning in APC for over six years, was referring to people he left and rejoined in the party as tyrants.

“Ayo Fayose is not an aspirant and methinks all these vituperations from Engr Oni should stop. He should rather face his contest and his fellow aspirants.

“He is saying PDP delegates should shun tyranny and I wonder who among those of us that he met in this party he is referring to.

“As for me, he (Oni) should be reminded that our great party, PDP has gone beyond that level where people reap where they did not sow as it happened when a number three was made to become number one,” the statement said.

