T he Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the recently concluded inaugural Ekiti State Investment Summit in Ado-Ekiti advised Nigerian governors to have a mind reset in the way they managed the affairs of their states.

Osinbajo suggested increased investments in local talents, more focus on the knowledge economy, and greater attention to niche areas of comparative advantage.

Speaking on the theme of the Summit: “Investment Attractiveness and Economic Development: Lessons for Sub-nationals”, the Vice President noted that “the future of fast-growing economies is in the knowledge economy,” while also referencing Ekiti State’s potential in agriculture and dairy production, and technology.

The vice president while commending the farsightedness of the Ekiti State governor with the planned establishment of the Technology Special Economic Zones, he advised that “for a digital SEZ to be successful, it must be attractive to digital companies; that means there must be high-quality, well-trained local talent.”

Though the inaugural Ekiti State Investment Summit tagged ‘Fountain Summit 2021’ may have has come and gone, the event, according to some pundits, affirms the state government’s vision to transform Ekiti from a rural economy to a modern, digital-driven knowledge economy.

Still while some may be concerned about the immediate, focusing on populist stop-gap interventions and policies, foresighted ones look to the future.

Clearly, the summit’s theme ‘Investment Attractiveness and Economic Development: Lessons for Sub-nationals’ reveals an intent to keep the state on the front burner of progressive economic discourse in light of its rebuilding and repositioning efforts.

“We are in a hurry to develop, and we are very intentional about development planning. At the core of our efforts and strategy is an approach that places a premium on creating the right conditions that would attract investors and development partners to support our aspirations,” the Governor Fayemi had explained in his remarks at the summit.

For pundits, this bold statement was draws from a position of strength as a survey on the Ease-of-Doing-Business (EoDB) by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in conjunction with KPMG in June 2021, showed that Ekiti led the skills and labour indicator with a score of 8.01 out of a maximum of 10.

Also, the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA) 2019

The World Bank Report showed that Nigeria had climbed 15 places to 131 out of 190 countries, with Ekiti contributing to her ascent through massive investment in technical and vocational training, partnership with multi-lateral aid agencies; private sector participation; social investment, enterprise support and grants in agriculture, tourism, education, power and renewable energy, aviation and environment.

While the state showcased its potentials and opportunities at the summit, commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Akintunde Oyebode, shed more light on the administration’s proactive efforts via a scorecard reporting programme creatively designed for business journalists by Fayemi’s communications team in view of the pandemic.

“Our vision for Ekiti is a fast-growing economy; that can keep the unemployment rate at sub-5% and grow at 5-7% year-on-year for the next decade,” Oyebode said of the government’s aims.

The commissioner, who highlighted the government’s efforts in education, ICT, human development, tourism, social welfare and security, also outlined its vision. Fayemi’s foresight and strategic thinking shine through this vision.

Echoing the governor, Oyebode reiterated that “our vision is very clear. The Ekiti we want is not dependent on federally collected revenues to thrive. It is a fast-growing economy that pulls people in droves and returns payments to the government, which it can then put into development projects. But most importantly for us is that private sector participation drives economic activity, and our role as the government is an enabler and supporter”.

Outlining other actions, the commissioner disclosed that theadministration had established the Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ). “It is a 995-hectare land and is within the academic quadrangle. There is the Afe Babalola University, the Ekiti State University, Bamidele Olumilua

University of Science and Technology, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Federal University, Oye and a few colleges. We have set up a knowledge zone that uses all that talent pool and then leverages better internet connectivity. We have recently just gotten a grant of $250,000 from the African Development Bank, with which we’re building a full business case for this knowledge zone.

“We want to be the technology hub of Nigeria, and as a government, we are adopting technology. Our GIS infrastructure has been completed, and our archiving architecture has now just started. We’ve got anEmergency Communication Centre that has improved the security situation of the state. We support the security agencies to ensure that Ekiti is not just open for business, but you can do business safely,” he said.

The government has similarly invested heavily in technical and vocational training as part of human capital development.

According to Oyebode, “our College of Agriculture and Technology in Ishan was specifically set up to train skilled workers for theagro-allied and agri-business sector. When we say we are focused onagriculture, it’s not just tokenism We are putting resources to train workers for the agri-businesses that come to Ekiti.

“We have just flagged off a Rural-Agric Access to Market Project in partnership with the World Bank, where we will put 800 kilometers of farm roads in Ekiti. We want to ensure that input can get to farms easily and evacuate output at a minimal cost. By doing this, we are dropping the cost of doing business in the agric industry significantly, and we are improving the productivity of our farmers.”

However, founder and chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola SAN, wasn’t charitable with his view on development in the state.

Although he spoke against the backdrop of the pace of growth in the last 25 years since the state wa created, he said “As one of the active founders of our state, I confirm that our hope was that the state would be nurtured to become the showpiece among the comity of states in Nigeria.

“Regretfully and up till now, Ekiti has not achieved the anticipated lofty objectives of the founding fathers. Twenty-five years after its creation, Ekiti state remains a land-locked, motorway-locked, airport-locked, rail-way locked, industry-locked and power-locked, a development which adversely affects economic development in the state,” he said in a recent statement where he reflected on Ekiti State’s 25 years sojourn after creation.

Reacting also, development expert Tunde Fagbemi, urged the state government to consider improving the state of road infrastructure in the state.

Fagbemi while commending the effort by the state government in changing the narrative of Ekiti State from being a rural state to an investment hub in the south west, said the government should open up the local government areas with good road networks so as to improve economic activities.

With just one more year to leave office, the Fayemi administration intends to leave a blueprint that his successor can implement to continue on the trajectory of growth. But most importantly, his visionis no doubt standing on a firm pedestal to drive sustainable and friendly investment for the benefit of the Ekiti people.