ALO ABIOLA writes on the power tussle within the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2022 election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State is unraveling as political events in the state show.

Party stalwarts are poised for a long and winding battle which is driven by a mix of the 2022 governorship election in the state and the 2023 presidential election.

The key actors in the battle for the soul of the party in the state are governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and special adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, respectively.

Although the tussle between the duo has been on since last year, it took a fresh dimension with the emergence of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a group led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye, which has been moving across South West states, canvassing support for the 2023 presidential bid of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu. SWAGA is believed to be against the rumored presidential ambition of Governor Fayemi.

On Friday, June 18, the party, again suspended two of its members namely Kayode Adetifa and Jide Oso, of Ward 9, Owaye quarters in Ayede Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state over their alleged link to SWAGA.

The suspensions are contained in two separate letters, dated May 31, 2021 signed by the ward executives.

The state APC publicity secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, in a response, said the two were disciplined for factionalising the party, noting that their suspension has nothing to do with SWAGA.

He added that the report from the ward indicated that the two were defying the party’s orders and dividing the party through their actions. But the move was indicative of the deep-rooted battle for the party’s soul.

The battle..

The rift between Fayemi and Ojodu, to many, is a continuation of the dispute over the May 12, 2018 governorship primary of the party in the state, won by Fayemi.

Ojudu, who represented Ekiti Central in the Senate between 2011 and 2015 on the platform of APC was among about 33 aspirants who contested against Fayemi for the party gubernatorial ticket before pulling out of the contest two days to the rescheduled primary election.

The former lawmaker alongside some aspirants had protested against the conduct of the aborted shadow election, held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti.

It took the intervention of some APC national leaders to resolve the dispute among the aggrieved aspirants before the election proper was held.

Ojudu and the governor later tackled each other when the former alleged that there was no governance in the state and that the governor was running APC in the state like a one man show and a puppeteer.

While there was a hiatus of sorts for some months, indications that the two political gladiators are yet to sheath their swords emerged last year when executive members of Ward 8 in Ado-Ekiti (Ojudu’s ward) were instructed by state APC leadership to commence the suspension of the presidential aide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Ade Ajayi, however, denied the report and asked APC members to disregard it.

But on April 28, 2021, the crisis resurfaced. This time it was on a move to suspend the Ado Ward 8 caretaker chairman, Mr Clement Afolabi.

Afolabi was alleged to be ‘fraternising’ with SWAGA which did not go down well with the state party leadership. But it was learnt that Afolabi had frustrated moves to suspend Ojudu last year.

The state party insisted on his suspension as a letter dated April 27, 2021, invited him to appear before a disciplinary committee over alleged anti-party activities. The party also accused him of blackmailing the APC and the state government.

The letter was signed by the local government caretaker secretary of APC, Mr Temitope Oluwasola and titled, ‘ Your Political Anti-Party Activities and the need to Defend Yourself.’ Afolabi denied all the allegations, saying he remained a committed and devoted progressives that would work for the success and progress of the party.

The APC chairman, Ado Ekiti Local Government, Mr. Michael Akinleye, described the party’s action as a right and normal, noting that it is used to ensure that all members comply with the rules and refrain from actions that could ignite internal crises.

Afolabi was eventually removed from office in May, even though, he insisted the local government executives lacked the power to remove him.

Speaking through his lawyer, Toyin Oluwasola, Afolabi also denied the allegations against him, noting that the majority of executives and members of the ward had passed a vote of confidence in his leadership.

Reacting also, Ojudu described Afolabi’s removal over his affiliation with SWAGA as unacceptable.

The presidential aide said the decision of the party was an assault on freedom of association as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

Ojudu explained that the ward chairman has not committed any infraction by identifying with a member of the party ahead of the 2023 general electrons, describing the action by the party as an act of dictatorship in a democracy.

“How could you sanction a man for identifying with the ambition of a member of his party. This fellow is a member of our party and he chose to go with Tinubu. What is wrong with that? What intolerance? This is dictatorship and not democracy.”

Also, the national chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who was also a former Senate spokesman, called on the APC national leadership to caution Governor Fayemi and place him under close watch over suspected anti-party activities.

Adeyeye in a statement issued by his media manager, Mr Gboyega Adeoye, accused Fayemi of making pronouncements and actions which he said may not augur well for the party.

Adeyeye, a former minister for Works and Housing, said SWAGA is a pressure group within the APC, whose emergence a few months ago has boosted the electoral credentials of the party with a massive influx of new members.

“SWAGA is not unaware of the underground plots to frustrate the rising political profile of Asiwaju Tinubu in the South West and indeed Nigeria, as the undisputable choice to bring stability into our fragile democracy and lift the nation economically. We have tested the waters to see how a people so traumatised and choked in a party, are frantically wrestling to pull out of the terrible grip of the political Dracula of our time for a resting haven they have found in SWAGA”.

Reacting to Adeyeye, APC chairman in the state, Barr Paul Omotosho, said the party remains one big family and expressed shock Adeyeye could link the governor to the removal of a ward chairman in the state.

Omotosho urged other party leaders to refrain from externalising issues that could be resolved in-house and amicably.

Also, Governor Fayemi in a statement by his senior special assistant on public communications, Segun Dipe, said SWAGA being headed by Adeyeye to promote the reported 2023 presidential ambition of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu is a misnomer and unknown to the hierarchy of the party.

Fayemi said: “Just last year June (2020), the Lagos APC, led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dissolved all groups within the party into the APC structure in the state. According to a communique duly signed by the Governor’s Advisory Council, which is the highest decision-making body within the Lagos APC, all groups, including the two most powerful – The Mandate Group and Justice Forum – ceased to exist. The resolution, Tinubu himself said, was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known is the APC and not any of the factional groups.”

The battle among the APC stalwarts, according to political watchers, has become a source of concern to the party members and supporters ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state. For them, the prospect of the party heading into the poll as one is fast becoming a mirage if prompt but strategic action is not taken.