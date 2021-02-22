BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Ikere Ekiti community has donated the sum of N60 million funding support to the newly established Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

This was in fulfilment of the part of the pledge made by the community to support the take off of the new institution with the sum of N500, 000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government had late last year approved the establishment of the University after the bill was passed by the State House of Assembly on October 16, 2020.

The Chairman, Ikere Development Forum, AIG Tunde Ogunsakin (Rtd), while presenting the cheque alongside the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu in Ikere Ekiti said the fund was a partial fulfillment of the pledge of financial support to the governing council of the institution .

Ogunsakin who was represented by the National Secretary of the association, Pastor Tope Orolu, urged the university management to run the institution like a truly 21st century institution through, “radical curriculum reform, research-oriented education, technology transfer, intellectual exchange programmes and edu-tourism initiative in the institution”.

“This community is willing to join the government and other stakeholders to make this university a model. It has to be run in such a way that it can rise to the current global challenges. It has to give the students the needed skills and knowledge to operate under a 21st century economy”.

Oba Adu who thanked all Ikere people who contributed the fund said, “the university is our baby and we will continue to support it. I commend all my subjects, especially Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the Chancellor of the institution for always standing by us at all times and for being the pillars of our success stories”.