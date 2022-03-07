The people of Odo- Odo community in Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun /Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State have appealed to the state government to intervene in their plight, saying the area suffers poor infrastructure.

The protesting community attributed lack of development in the area to the relegation of Arinjale royal stool to a mere chieftaincy title and the refusal of the state government to recognize the suzerainty of the community .

The indigenes of Odo-Odo lamented that despite being the first settlers in the area, lack of autonomy has made democracy dividends to elude them.

The placard-carrying protesters who spoke in Iworoko Ekiti at the weekend during a peaceful protest to demand autonomy for Arinjale of Odo-Odo and the entire community said the community has been abandoned.

Their spokesman, Prince Julius Babalola said that the Intelligence Report of 1933, Ondo State chieftaincy review commission of 1978 and a book written by Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, rated Arinjale as a full- fledged monarch, wondering why the title was being relegated by government.

Babalola maintained that Arinjale had settled in Iworoko Ekiti since 1891, with a well established royal dynasty before being joined in 1932 by Alaworoko , who now superintends over the town as the only recognised King .

He regretted how the town was denied recognition and autonomy by Justices Silas Oyewole and Jide Aladejana-led chieftaincy review commissions of 2014 and 2020 respectively.

“Our progenitor, Gberubioya, a prince from Ado Ekiti came to this place in 1891 with his crown and people. We didn’t meet anybody here. Alaworoko came from Ila Orangun in Osun State to join us 41 years later.

“We already had a full- fledged royal dynasty before he joined us. But we are not enjoying recognition and development, because we are not given autonomy. How can we be treated this way in a land we founded and suffered for?,’’ he fumed.