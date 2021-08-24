Ekiti State yesterday revealed that the state had recorded three COVID-19 deaths within the last two weeks.

Two suspected cases of cholera were also recorded in Ilejemeje and Moba local government areas of the state and are being given adequate treatment.

The commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, who disclosed this in Ado Ekiti yesterday said the recent fatality cases involved two 75-year old men and a woman of 45.

Filani who revealed that the state had also taken delivery of 46,000 doses of Moderna RNA vaccines to be administered on the residents to strengthen their antibody against COVID-19, warned that those who had taken the first or second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine should not represent themselves for the present one.

On the cholera cases, the commissioner said “Immediately we heard about this, our team of experts swung into action. We collected the samples and ensured that the cases are being observed carefully and given the best of treatment.”

He said a total of 3,000 persons had been tested in the month of August with 342 confirmed cases recorded out of which 71 have been treated and discharged.