Ekiti State business district office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has been sealed off over alleged failure to pay tenement rates amounting to N15 million to the coffers of the Ado Ekiti local council.

The main gate of the BEDC office located along Ajilosun area of the state capital, was locked up on Wednesday with a sticker bearing the inscription, “This Premises is Sealed by Ado local government area.”

The chairman of the council area, Mrs. Omotunde Fajuyi while speaking to newsmen on the development said the action was taken due to the company’s refusal offset the backlog of debts owed the council area

Mrs Fajuyi stated that all efforts by the council to impress it on the company to pay up were frustrated saying, “ we invited them to a meeting, they did not even bother themselves to come.”

She said , “ They(BEDC) have not paid anything since December 2013 for their operations permit and their landlord has not paid tenement rate amounting to N15 million; we have sent messages to them severally but no response.

“Since I came here as chairman in 2019, I have seen five different letters sent to them but they refused to even acknowledge the receipt of the letter. We invited them to a meeting, they did not even bother themselves to come.