Two persons, Danjuma Fayomi Femi (30) and Jamiu Oyediran (30) have been sentenced to death by an Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti for conspiracy and murder.

According to the charge, the accused persons committed the offence on 11th of December, 2017 in Otun Ekiti, headquarters of Moba local government area of Ekiti State.

They conspired and murdered one Adeoye Adegoke, contrary to Sections 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Justice Adekunle Adeleye in his judgment said, “the prosecutor has led credible evidence linking the defendants to commission of the two offences.

“Having found them guilty of the offence of conspiracy and murder, two of them hereby sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for offence of conspiracy and also to death for offence of murder. May God have mercy on your souls.”

One of the deceased relatives who testified before court said he met his brother on the hospital bed on that day, struggling for his life, before he gave up the ghost.

He said the duo alongside Seyi a.k.a. Koro, Ilesanmi a.k.a Babaloja, Dare a.k.a. DD, Jamiyu, Kabiru a.k.a. KB, Johnson, Festus a.k.a. Dudu, Ganiyu a.k.a. G-Boy, Owolabi Yinka a.k.a. AK-700, Michael Oyeniyi a.k.a. Poison and others, now at large, tied his hands and penis and started beating him on allegation of stealing a bag full of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, called six witnesses and tendered statements of the defendants and witnesses, photographs of the deceased, sticks, rope, medical reports among others as exhibits to prove his case.

The convicts spoke in their own defense through their counsel and called no witness.