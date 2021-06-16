Ekiti State government yesterday debunks reports being circulated in some online media platforms that some Nigerian soldiers said to have been newly recruited into the Nigeria Army staged a protest in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital over non-payment of their allowances.

The aggrieved soldiers were reported to have barricaded the roads leading to the government house and office around Okesa Fajuyi areas of the town.

The state government, however, clarified that there was no protest by soldiers in the state as being mischievously reported on some social media platforms.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Akin Omole said, “In the morning of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, new recruits into the Nigeria Army, who are indigenes of Ekiti state, came together to pay a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State.

“The unscheduled visit however met with Mr. Governor’s absence, and they were advised to properly channel their request for a meeting so that they can engage with Mr. Governor on a later date, after which they dispersed.

“The large number of security operatives around the Governor’s office and the Fajuyi area of the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, understandably attracted considerable attention.

“Accordingly, we would like to use this opportunity to assure the public that there is no cause for alarm”.